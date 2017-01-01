Turtle Bars

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Megan Hedgpeth
Yield
Makes 20 bars (serving size: 1 bar)
Rose Levy Berenbaum
March 2016

Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 30 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 4 ounces bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons 2% reduced-fat milk
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 cup coarsely chopped toasted pecans
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons light corn syrup
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • 2 tablespoons warmed whipping cream
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 165
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 18g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 11mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 66mg
  • Calcium per serving 10mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Prepare Basic Cookie Dough. Press it evenly into the bottom of a pan with a spatula, pressing down at the edges so dough doesn't form a rim after baking. Freeze dough for 15 minutes. Prick holes all over to keep it flat during baking. Bake for 25 minutes or until golden brown.

Step 2

Make ganache by placing bittersweet chocolate and milk in a small heatproof bowl. Microwave on HIGH for 1 minute, stirring every 10 seconds until the chocolate melts and the mixture is smooth; stir in 1 teaspoon vanilla extract. Scrape the ganache onto the baked cookie square and spread it almost to the edge. Sprinkle pecans evenly over the top and set aside.

Step 3

To make caramel, combine sugar, corn syrup, and water in a heavy saucepan over medium-high heat. Cook, stirring mixture gently, just until the sugar dissolves. Stop stirring completely and allow it to boil until it turns a golden brown, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in warmed whipping cream (it will bubble up). Stir gently until the mixture is smooth. (If lumpy, return it to low heat while stirring.) Cool 1 minute and stir in 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract. Let caramel cool for 2 minutes before drizzling over the pecan layer with a spoon. Refrigerate pan for at least 1 hour to set the ganache and caramel before cutting into bars. Store 3 days at room temperature, 1 week in the refrigerator.

