- Calories per serving 61
- Fat per serving 2g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 10g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 6mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 44mg
- Calcium per serving 6mg
Ginger-Molasses Cookies
Serve a plate of melt-in-your-mouth cookies to friends and family tonight. The ginger in these cookies make them extra memorable.
How to Make It
Prepare Basic Cookie Dough, stirring ground ginger, ground cinnamon, ground nutmeg, ground cloves, and crystallized ginger in with the dry ingredients in step 2, and adding molasses at the same time as the egg white and vanilla extract in step Roll dough by tablespoons into balls, then roll them in granulated sugar. Place on baking sheets, flatten slightly, and follow baking instructions for basic cookie. Store the cookies for 2 weeks in an airtight container at room temperature, or several months in the freezer.