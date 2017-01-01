- Calories per serving 95
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 0.0g
- Carbohydrate per serving 7g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 5mg
- Calcium per serving 6mg
Ginger Saketini
Photo: Sang An
Transform your favorite libation into a martini. A splash of ginger ale adds a welcome bite of fizz.
How to Make It
Step 1
Add ginger to the bottled sake and refrigerate overnight.
Step 2
Fill a martini shaker halfway with ice. Add 1 cup ginger-infused sake and shake until well chilled.
Step 3
Strain sake into 4 martini glasses; stir in 3 tablespoons ginger ale per glass. Repeat to make 8 drinks.
Step 4
Garnish each glass with a lemon twist and a strip of crystallized ginger on each rim.