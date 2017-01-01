Cranberry-Champagne Cocktail

Photo: Sang An
Prep Time
5 Mins
Yield
Makes 8 servings (serving size: about 1/2 cup)
Laura Zapalowski
March 2016

This cranberry-champagne cocktail is the perfect midnight toast for New Year's Eve celebrations.

Ingredients

  • Crushed ice
  • 1/4 cup Grand Marnier (orange-flavored liqueur)
  • 1 cup cranberry juice
  • 20 ounces Champagne or sparkling wine, chilled
  • 8 thin orange slices

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 93
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 0.0g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 9g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 5mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Fill a martini shaker halfway with crushed ice. Add Grand Marnier and cranberry juice; shake well to chill.

Step 2

Strain into 8 glass flutes. Add 5 tablespoons Champagne per glass.

Step 3

Garnish each glass with an orange wedge and serve immediately.

