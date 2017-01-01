- Calories per serving 93
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 0.0g
- Carbohydrate per serving 9g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 5mg
Cranberry-Champagne Cocktail
Photo: Sang An
This cranberry-champagne cocktail is the perfect midnight toast for New Year's Eve celebrations.
How to Make It
Step 1
Fill a martini shaker halfway with crushed ice. Add Grand Marnier and cranberry juice; shake well to chill.
Step 2
Strain into 8 glass flutes. Add 5 tablespoons Champagne per glass.
Step 3
Garnish each glass with an orange wedge and serve immediately.