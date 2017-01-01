- Calories per serving 95
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 4g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 7mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 88mg
- Calcium per serving 30mg
Goat Cheese and Spiced Walnuts on Endive
Photo: Sang An
One-bite appetizers are an ideal party food. Prep these goat cheese appetizers ahead of time to save a few minutes the day of the party.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350°.
Step 2
Combine first 7 ingredients. Spread nuts on parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake 12 minutes, stirring halfway through baking. Remove from oven and set aside.
Step 3
Arrange leaves on platter. Spread about 1 teaspoon of cheese into each leaf. Top with walnuts. Serve immediately.