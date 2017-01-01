- Calories per serving 74
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 0.0g
- Carbohydrate per serving 9g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 1mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 58mg
- Calcium per serving 10mg
Red Onion Jam and Gorgonzola Tartlets
Photo: Sang An
Look no further for the perfect pick-up appetizer thanks to the bold flavor of red onion jam and gorgonzola in these tartlets.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350°.
Step 2
Sauté onions and garlic in olive oil over medium heat, 20 minutes. Stir in next 6 ingredients. Bring to boil; reduce to simmer. Cook 5 minutes, until most of the liquid has evaporated. Cool.
Step 3
Place phyllo shells on pan; spoon 1/2 teaspoon Gorgonzola into each. Top with 1 teaspoon jam. Bake 10 minutes and serve.