Spicy Shrimp Ceviche With Cilantro

Prep Time
15 Mins
Yield
Makes 8 servings (serving size: 1/2 cup)
Jamie Harder, MA, RD
March 2016

Looking for a quick and easy shrimp recipe that will leave your dinner guests raving? Try this Spicy Shrimp Ceviche with Cilantro recipe. Chill for 1 hour and serve cold.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound peeled large shrimp, cooked
  • 1/4 cup fresh lime juice (about 2 limes)
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 2 chopped scallions
  • 1 diced red bell pepper
  • 1 cup chopped peeled jicama
  • 3/4 cup orange sections
  • 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 80
  • Fat per serving 1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 12g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 6g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 111mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 200mg
  • Calcium per serving 38mg

How to Make It

Combine ingredients; chill 1 hour. Serve cold.

