- Calories per serving 58
- Fat per serving 2g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 2g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 17mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 169mg
- Calcium per serving 7mg
Chicken Satay With Spicy Peanut Sauce
Photo: Sang An
Prep: 10 minutes; Marinate: 1 hour; Cook: 4 minutes.
How to Make It
Step 1
Place chicken, 3 tablespoons lime juice, 2 tablespoons soy sauce, and curry powder in a zip-top bag. Seal bag and refrigerate 1 hour.
Step 2
Whisk together remaining lime juice and soy sauce with peanut butter and next 3 ingredients. Set aside.
Step 3
Arrange rack in the center of the oven and preheat broiler to high.
Step 4
Remove chicken from marinade; discard marinade. Thread chicken on skewers; arrange on baking sheet.
Step 5
Broil chicken 4–5 minutes, until cooked through. Sprinkle with cilantro; serve with dipping sauce.