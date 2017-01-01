Chicken Satay With Spicy Peanut Sauce

Photo: Sang An
Yield
Makes 15 servings (serving size: 1 satay, 1 tablespoon sauce)
Laura Zapalowski
March 2016

Prep: 10 minutes; Marinate: 1 hour; Cook: 4 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breast tenders (about 15 pieces)
  • 4 tablespoons fresh lime juice, divided
  • 1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce, divided
  • 1 tablespoon curry powder
  • 3 tablespoons creamy peanut butter
  • 1 teaspoon minced peeled fresh ginger
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh garlic
  • 1 teaspoon Sriracha (hot chile sauce)
  • 15 (12-inch) wooden skewers, presoaked
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 58
  • Fat per serving 2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 2g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 17mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 169mg
  • Calcium per serving 7mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place chicken, 3 tablespoons lime juice, 2 tablespoons soy sauce, and curry powder in a zip-top bag. Seal bag and refrigerate 1 hour.

Step 2

Whisk together remaining lime juice and soy sauce with peanut butter and next 3 ingredients. Set aside.

Step 3

Arrange rack in the center of the oven and preheat broiler to high.

Step 4

Remove chicken from marinade; discard marinade. Thread chicken on skewers; arrange on baking sheet.

Step 5

Broil chicken 4–5 minutes, until cooked through. Sprinkle with cilantro; serve with dipping sauce.

