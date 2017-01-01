Chicken Satay With Spicy Peanut Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 Place chicken, 3 tablespoons lime juice, 2 tablespoons soy sauce, and curry powder in a zip-top bag. Seal bag and refrigerate 1 hour.

Step 2 Whisk together remaining lime juice and soy sauce with peanut butter and next 3 ingredients. Set aside.

Step 3 Arrange rack in the center of the oven and preheat broiler to high.

Step 4 Remove chicken from marinade; discard marinade. Thread chicken on skewers; arrange on baking sheet.