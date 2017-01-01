Sour Cream Pound Cake

Randy Mayor; Cindy Barr
Yield
18 servings (serving size: 1 piece)
Mary Creel, MS, RD
March 2016

This lightened version of an old-fashioned sour cream pound cake uses light sour cream and less butter and eggs than a traditional pound cake recipe but keeps all the rich flavor.

Using low-fat sour cream makes this pound cake just as moist, but half as fattening. Try pairing it with fresh fruit and Cool Whip.

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 3 tablespoons dry breadcrumbs
  • 4 cups sifted cake flour (about 1 pound)
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 1/2 cups light sour cream
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 3/4 cup butter
  • 2 3/4 cups sugar
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 3 large eggs
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 304
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Protein per serving 3.7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 51g
  • Fiber per serving 0.4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 62mg
  • Iron per serving 1.8mg
  • Sodium per serving 196mg
  • Calcium per serving 12mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Coat a 10-inch tube pan with cooking spray; dust with breadcrumbs.

Step 3

Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flour and salt; stir with a whisk. Combine sour cream and baking soda; stir well. Place butter in a large bowl; beat with a mixer at medium speed until light and fluffy. Gradually add sugar and vanilla, beating until well blended. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Add juice; beat 30 seconds. Add flour mixture alternately with sour cream mixture to sugar mixture, beating at low speed, beginning and ending with flour mixture.

Step 4

Spoon batter into prepared pan. Bake at 350° for 1 hour and 10 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan 10 minutes on a wire rack; remove from pan. Cool completely on wire rack.

