- Calories per serving 304
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 6.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Protein per serving 3.7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 51g
- Fiber per serving 0.4g
- Cholesterol per serving 62mg
- Iron per serving 1.8mg
- Sodium per serving 196mg
- Calcium per serving 12mg
Sour Cream Pound Cake
This lightened version of an old-fashioned sour cream pound cake uses light sour cream and less butter and eggs than a traditional pound cake recipe but keeps all the rich flavor.
Using low-fat sour cream makes this pound cake just as moist, but half as fattening. Try pairing it with fresh fruit and Cool Whip.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
Coat a 10-inch tube pan with cooking spray; dust with breadcrumbs.
Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flour and salt; stir with a whisk. Combine sour cream and baking soda; stir well. Place butter in a large bowl; beat with a mixer at medium speed until light and fluffy. Gradually add sugar and vanilla, beating until well blended. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Add juice; beat 30 seconds. Add flour mixture alternately with sour cream mixture to sugar mixture, beating at low speed, beginning and ending with flour mixture.
Spoon batter into prepared pan. Bake at 350° for 1 hour and 10 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan 10 minutes on a wire rack; remove from pan. Cool completely on wire rack.