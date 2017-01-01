Mocha Chocolate à la Paris

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Dawn Sinkowski
Yield
Makes 8 servings (serving size: about 3/4 cup)
Sarabeth Levine
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 quart 1% low-fat milk
  • 6 ounces high quality bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup Dutch process cocoa
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/4 cup hot, strong-brewed coffee
  • Whipped cream, for serving, optional
  • Grated bittersweet chocolate, for serving, optional

How to Make It

Step 1

In top part of a double boiler, mix milk, chocolate, cocoa, and sugar. Place over simmering water and cook, stirring occasionally with a whisk, until chocolate has melted and mixture is smooth and hot, about 20 minutes. (Don't have a double boiler? Heat chocolate mixture in a small saucepan over a larger pan of boiling water.) Stir in coffee and heat through.

Step 2

Pour into mugs, top with whipped cream and the chocolate shavings, if desired, and serve while warm.

