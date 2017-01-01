Goldilox Scrambled Eggs

In a medium bowl, using a stick blender or whisk, beat the eggs until completely combined. Add the salt and pepper.

Step 2

In a nonstick medium skillet, heat the butter over medium heat just until very hot. Add the eggs and reduce heat to medium-low. Cook until set around the edges. Using a heatproof rubber spatula, fold the eggs over on themselves. Repeat folding. Continue cooking until the eggs are set into soft, moist curds, about 10 minutes.