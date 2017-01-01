Sarabeth's Pancakes

How to Make It

Step 1 Put first 5 ingredients (through salt) in a large bowl and stir with a whisk; make a well in the center. Put egg yolks and milk in a medium bowl and stir with a whisk until blended. Pour the milk mixture into the well of the dry ingredients. Using a wooden spoon, stir just until the batter is mixed. Do not overmix (a few tiny lumps of flour may remain).

Step 2 In a small bowl, beat the egg whites with a hand mixer just until soft peaks form. Gently fold the egg whites into the batter.

Step 3 Preheat a large nonstick pan. Add 1 teaspoon of the butter and heat over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium. Using 1/3 cup for each pancake, pour the batter into the pan, leaving 1 inch between pancakes. Cook until tiny bubbles form on the surface of the batter, about 2 minutes. Turn the pancakes and cook until the other side is golden brown, about 2 more minutes. Keep warm.