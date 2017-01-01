- Calories per serving 74
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 0.0g
- Carbohydrate per serving 19g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 5mg
Simple Cranberry-Citrus Relish
Photo: Alexandra Rowley
Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 20 minutes. This simple whip-it-up relish trumps the old cranberry sauce standby on healthfulness and taste. It can be made up to three days in advance, and stored in the refrigerator until Thanksgiving dinner.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine all ingredients in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil, turn heat to low and simmer for 20 minutes, until cranberries pop and mixture thickens.
Step 2
Remove the cloves and the cinnamon stick with a slotted spoon, transfer to a bowl; refrigerate until ready to use.