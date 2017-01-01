Simple Cranberry-Citrus Relish

Photo: Alexandra Rowley
Yield
Makes 10 servings (serving size: 1/4 cup)
Maria Helm Sinskey
March 2016

Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 20 minutes. This simple whip-it-up relish trumps the old cranberry sauce standby on healthfulness and taste. It can be made up to three days in advance, and stored in the refrigerator until Thanksgiving dinner.

Ingredients

  • 1 (10-ounce) package fresh cranberries
  • 1 cup water
  • 3/4 cup sugar, or more to taste
  • 1 3-inch orange rind strip
  • 1/4 cup fresh orange juice (about 1/2 a large orange)
  • 3 whole cloves
  • 1 cinnamon stick

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 74
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 0.0g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 19g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 5mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine all ingredients in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil, turn heat to low and simmer for 20 minutes, until cranberries pop and mixture thickens.

Step 2

Remove the cloves and the cinnamon stick with a slotted spoon, transfer to a bowl; refrigerate until ready to use.

