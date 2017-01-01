Four Flowers Mimosa

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Dawn Sinkowski
Yield
Makes 12 servings (serving size: 8 ounces)
Sarabeth Levine
March 2016

Prep: 12 minutes. Make the juice the night before, cover, and store in the fridge. Be sure to give it a stir before adding the sparkling wine.

Ingredients

  • 1 ripe pineapple
  • 2 cups fresh orange juice, divided
  • 4 ripe medium bananas
  • 3 tablespoons maple syrup
  • 2 tablespoons grenadine
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 6 cups sparkling white wine

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 177
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 26g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 17mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Remove the skin from the pineapple. Cut it lengthwise into quarters. Cut off the thick core from each quarter. Slice 2 of the pineapple quarters lengthwise into long spears; wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Step 2

Chop the remaining pineapple quarters into chunks. In a food processor, puree the pineapple with 1/2 cup of the orange juice. Pour into a large pitcher.

Step 3

Using the processor, puree the bananas with 1/2 cup of the orange juice. Stir into the pitcher. Add the remaining orange juice, maple syrup, grenadine, and lemon juice. Cover and refrigerate until well chilled.

Step 4

In each of 12 tall glasses, pour 1/2 cup juice and 1/2 cup sparkling wine. Garnish each with a pineapple spear.

