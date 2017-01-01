Pumpkin and Caramelized-Pecan Pie

Photo: Alexandra Rowley
Yield
Makes 12 servings (serving size: 1/12 of pie)
Maria Helm Sinskey
March 2016

Prep: 11 minutes; Cook: 45 minutes. This decadent pie has a nutritious side, too. It has more than a day's worth of vitamin A, plus it contains 3 grams of fiber.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup pecans
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1 (10-inch) deep-dish piecrust, preferably whole-wheat
  • 1 cup fresh or canned pumpkin puree
  • 3/4 cup whipping cream
  • 1 egg
  • 1/3 cup plus 1 teaspoon brown sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1 teaspoon salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 322
  • Fat per serving 22g
  • Saturated fat per serving 9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 31g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 49mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 363mg
  • Calcium per serving 33mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a medium saucepan, caramelize the sugar over medium-high heat until it is dark gold. Add pecans and stir to coat them. Add the butter and remove the pan from the heat. Stir the nuts until the butter is incorporated.

Step 2

Spread the nuts evenly over the bottom of the piecrust. Set aside.

Step 3

Preheat the oven to 425º.

Step 4

In a large bowl whisk together the pumpkin, cream, and eggs until smooth. Add the remaining ingredients and whisk until smooth. Pour over the pecans.

Step 5

Bake for 15 minutes at 425º. Lower the heat to 350º and continue to bake for 30–40 minutes until the custard is set, except for a nickel-size spot at the center of the pie.

Step 6

Remove from the oven and cool before cutting.

