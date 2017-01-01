- Calories per serving 86
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 8g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 3mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 222mg
- Calcium per serving 38mg
Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Crispy Capers and Carrots
Photo: Alexandra Rowley
Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 18 minutes. People typically turn up their noses at Brussels sprouts. But carrots, capers, and parsley take these to another level, flavorwise.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 450º.
Step 2
Combine Brussels sprouts, carrots, and 3 tablespoons oil in a medium bowl, tossing to coat. Spread on large roasting pan coated with cooking spray. Bake at 450° for 15 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally.
Step 3
Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil and butter in a small skillet over medium heat. Add capers; fry 3 minutes or until brown and crisp. With slotted spoon, transfer capers to paper towels to drain. Set aside.
Step 4
Combine Brussels sprout mixture and capers in medium bowl. Sprinkle with parsley, salt, and pepper; toss gently to mix.