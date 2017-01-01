Apple, Sage and Chestnut Stuffing

Yield
Makes about 15 servings (serving size: about 2/3 cup)
Maria Helm Sinskey
March 2016

Prep: 50 minutes; Cook: 63 minutes; Stand: 15 minutes. Fresh or jarred chestnuts can be used in the stuffing.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil, divided
  • 1 cup thinly sliced celery, about 4 celery stalks
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped onion, about 1 medium onion
  • 4 cups chopped Fuji apples, about 3 apples
  • 3 tablespoons finely chopped flat-leaf parsley
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh sage
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh thyme
  • 2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh rosemary
  • 10 cup (1-inch) cubes from assorted whole-grain bread, toasted until dry
  • 2 cups coarsely chopped cooked shelled chestnuts
  • 2 cups cooked crumbled lean sweet Italian chicken sausage (optional)
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten
  • 3 1/4 cups fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth, heated
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 217
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 10g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 27g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 39mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 434mg
  • Calcium per serving 43mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 350º. Coat a 9- x 13-inch baking dish with 2 teaspoons olive oil.

Step 2

Heat remaining 1 teaspoon olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add celery and onion; sauté 5 minutes. Add apple, parsley, sage, thyme, and rosemary; sauté 3 minutes.

Step 3

Combine apple mixture, bread, and next 5 ingredients (through egg) in a large bowl. Add hot broth; stir well. (Mixture should be moist but not soaked.) Spoon into prepared baking dish. Dot with butter. Cover with foil.

Step 4

Bake at 350º for 30 minutes. Uncover; bake 25 minutes or until top is golden brown. Let stand 15–20 minutes before serving.

