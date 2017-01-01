- Calories per serving 217
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 10g
- Carbohydrate per serving 27g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 39mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 434mg
- Calcium per serving 43mg
Apple, Sage and Chestnut Stuffing
Prep: 50 minutes; Cook: 63 minutes; Stand: 15 minutes. Fresh or jarred chestnuts can be used in the stuffing.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 350º. Coat a 9- x 13-inch baking dish with 2 teaspoons olive oil.
Step 2
Heat remaining 1 teaspoon olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add celery and onion; sauté 5 minutes. Add apple, parsley, sage, thyme, and rosemary; sauté 3 minutes.
Step 3
Combine apple mixture, bread, and next 5 ingredients (through egg) in a large bowl. Add hot broth; stir well. (Mixture should be moist but not soaked.) Spoon into prepared baking dish. Dot with butter. Cover with foil.
Step 4
Bake at 350º for 30 minutes. Uncover; bake 25 minutes or until top is golden brown. Let stand 15–20 minutes before serving.