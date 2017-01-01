- Calories per serving 376
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 57g
- Carbohydrate per serving 13g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 137mg
- Iron per serving 5mg
- Sodium per serving 347mg
- Calcium per serving 221mg
Curried Turkey Salad
Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Dawn Sinkowski
This curried turkey salad with its crisp fresh flavor is a great way to use leftover holiday turkey.
How to Make It
Step 1
Put plain yogurt, fresh lime juice, curry powder, ground red pepper, and salt in a medium bowl, and stir with a whisk until smooth. Fold in the chopped turkey, chopped red bell pepper, fresh basil, and shredded matchstick carrots.
Step 2
Arrange 1 1/2 cups of the mixed baby lettuce on each of 4 plates. Spoon 1 cup of the turkey salad on each plate of greens. Serve immediately.