Curried Turkey Salad

Prep Time
15 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 salad)
Laura Zapalowski
March 2016

This curried turkey salad with its crisp fresh flavor is a great way to use leftover holiday turkey.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup plain low-fat yogurt
  • 4 teaspoons fresh lime juice
  • 2 teaspoons curry powder
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground red pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 5 cups chopped cooked turkey
  • 1 cup chopped red bell pepper
  • 3 tablespoons fresh Thai basil (or regular basil)
  • 1 cup shredded (matchstick) carrots
  • 6 cups mixed baby salad greens

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 376
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 57g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 13g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 137mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 347mg
  • Calcium per serving 221mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Put plain yogurt, fresh lime juice, curry powder, ground red pepper, and salt in a medium bowl, and stir with a whisk until smooth. Fold in the chopped turkey, chopped red bell pepper, fresh basil, and shredded matchstick carrots.

Step 2

Arrange 1 1/2 cups of the mixed baby lettuce on each of 4 plates. Spoon 1 cup of the turkey salad on each plate of greens. Serve immediately.

