- Calories per serving 422
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 38g
- Carbohydrate per serving 39g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 98mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 758mg
- Calcium per serving 266mg
Turkey Sandwich With Spicy Cranberry Spread
Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Dawn Sinkowski
Prep: 10 minutes
How to Make It
Step 1
Put cranberry sauce, mustard, and horseradish in a small bowl, and mix together with a whisk.
Step 2
Spread 2 tablespoons of the mixture on each of 4 slices of bread.
Step 3
Toast the bread slices until they are golden brown.
Step 4
Spread 1 teaspoon of the mayonnaise on each of the remaining 4 slices of bread.
Step 5
Layer 3 ounces sliced turkey, 1 lettuce leaf, and 1 slice cheese on each of the bread slices spread with cranberry sauce. Top each sandwich with the remaining slice of bread. Cut sandwiches in half.