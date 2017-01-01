Turkey Sandwich With Spicy Cranberry Spread

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Dawn Sinkowski
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 sandwich)
Laura Zapalowski
March 2016

Prep: 10 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup whole-berry cranberry sauce (or any leftover cranberry sauce)
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon prepared horseradish
  • 8 (1-ounce) slices whole-wheat bread, divided
  • 4 teaspoons light mayonnaise
  • 12 ounces cooked, thinly sliced turkey breast
  • 4 large green leaf lettuce leaves
  • 4 (1-ounce) slices Asiago cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 422
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 38g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 39g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 98mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 758mg
  • Calcium per serving 266mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Put cranberry sauce, mustard, and horseradish in a small bowl, and mix together with a whisk.

Step 2

Spread 2 tablespoons of the mixture on each of 4 slices of bread.

Step 3

Toast the bread slices until they are golden brown.

Step 4

Spread 1 teaspoon of the mayonnaise on each of the remaining 4 slices of bread.

Step 5

Layer 3 ounces sliced turkey, 1 lettuce leaf, and 1 slice cheese on each of the bread slices spread with cranberry sauce. Top each sandwich with the remaining slice of bread. Cut sandwiches in half.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up