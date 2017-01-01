Surprisingly Light Apple Pie

How to Make It

Step 1 In a food processor, combine 2 cups all-purpose flour, 1 1/2 teaspoons sugar, and salt. Add butter; pulse until large flakes form. Add shortening and pulse until the mixture resembles fine crumbs. Sprinkle cold water over the mixture, about 2 tablespoons at a time, tossing with a fork to mix. Roll the pastry into 2 balls, one slightly larger than the other. Flatten into 3/4-inch thick disks on separate sheets of plastic wrap. Wrap and refrigerate for 45 minutes.

Step 2 Peel, core, and slice apples, enough to make 6 1/2 cups. Add 3 tablespoons sugar, honey, 1 1/2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, lemon juice, and cinnamon. Toss well; set aside.

Step 3 Preheat oven to 400º. Place larger half of chilled pastry on a 12-inch sheet of plastic wrap. Dust dough with flour and roll into a 12-inch circle with a floured rolling pin, then invert over a 9-inch pie pan. Peel off plastic and gently tuck pastry into pan, letting edge drape over sides. Lightly moisten upper edge of dough with a damp pastry brush. Transfer filling to pie shell. Roll other half of pastry into an 11-inch circle on plastic wrap. Invert over filling, then peel off plastic. Pinch edge to seal; trim excess.