Southwest Cilantro Fish Stew

Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion, carrot, celery, garlic, and jalapeño to pan; sauté 5 minutes or until tender. Stir in broth, potato, wine, cilantro, and tomatoes; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 15 minutes or until potato is tender. Add fish and shrimp; cook an additional 5 minutes or until fish and shrimp are done. Ladle 2 1/2 cups stew into each of 4 bowls; serve with lime wedges. Garnish with cilantro sprigs, if desired.