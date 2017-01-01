- Calories per serving 372
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 18%
- Fat per serving 7.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.8g
- Protein per serving 42.1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 32.8g
- Fiber per serving 5.7g
- Cholesterol per serving 122mg
- Iron per serving 5.4mg
- Sodium per serving 684mg
- Calcium per serving 167mg
Southwest Cilantro Fish Stew
Randy Mayor; Katie Stoddard
This Southwestern-inspired fish stew features classic Mexican ingredients like fresh cilatnro and sliced jalapeños.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion, carrot, celery, garlic, and jalapeño to pan; sauté 5 minutes or until tender. Stir in broth, potato, wine, cilantro, and tomatoes; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 15 minutes or until potato is tender. Add fish and shrimp; cook an additional 5 minutes or until fish and shrimp are done. Ladle 2 1/2 cups stew into each of 4 bowls; serve with lime wedges. Garnish with cilantro sprigs, if desired.