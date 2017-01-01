Southwest Cilantro Fish Stew

Randy Mayor; Katie Stoddard
Yield
4 servings
Diana Rios, Lytle, Texas
March 2016

This Southwestern-inspired fish stew features classic Mexican ingredients like fresh cilatnro and sliced jalapeños.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 cups chopped onion
  • 1 cup (1/4-inch-thick) slices carrot
  • 1 cup (1/4-inch-thick) slices celery
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 jalapeño pepper, sliced
  • 4 cups fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 cups cubed peeled Yukon gold or red potato
  • 1 cup dry white wine
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 (15-ounce) can crushed tomatoes, undrained
  • 1 pound halibut, cut into bite-size pieces
  • 1/2 pound peeled and deveined large shrimp
  • Lime wedges
  • Cilantro sprigs (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 372
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 18%
  • Fat per serving 7.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.8g
  • Protein per serving 42.1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 32.8g
  • Fiber per serving 5.7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 122mg
  • Iron per serving 5.4mg
  • Sodium per serving 684mg
  • Calcium per serving 167mg

How to Make It

Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion, carrot, celery, garlic, and jalapeño to pan; sauté 5 minutes or until tender. Stir in broth, potato, wine, cilantro, and tomatoes; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 15 minutes or until potato is tender. Add fish and shrimp; cook an additional 5 minutes or until fish and shrimp are done. Ladle 2 1/2 cups stew into each of 4 bowls; serve with lime wedges. Garnish with cilantro sprigs, if desired.

