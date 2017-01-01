Lamb Chops With Lemony Bulgur

Photo: Howard Lee Puckett; Styling: Mindi Shapiro-Levine
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
11 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 3/4 cup bulgur, 3 chops)
Robin Asbell
March 2016

Flavorful lamb chops make an easy, quick weeknight dinner. They cook quickly, so let everyone know dinner's almost ready.

Ingredients

  • 12 (2-ounce) French-cut lamb rib chops, trimmed
  • 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
  • 4 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint
  • 1 14-ounce can fat-free, reduced-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 cup uncooked bulgur
  • 1 large carrot, julienne cut
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • Cooking spray
  • 2 teaspoons black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 330
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 22g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 34g
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 50mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 250mg
  • Calcium per serving 64mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place chops in a zip-top bag. Whisk together vinegar, 2 teaspoons oil, and mint. Pour over lamb, seal bag, and rub marinade around. Chill 20 minutes.

Step 2

In a 2-quart saucepan with a lid, bring the broth to a boil. Add bulgur, carrot, and salt, simmer 7 minutes. Remove from heat and let stand, covered, 10 minutes. Chop parsley and mix with lemon juice and remaining oil. Stir the parsley mixture into bulgur, fluff with a fork. Set aside.

Step 3

Heat a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add lamb to pan, discarding marinade. Cook 2–3 minutes per side. Sprinkle lamb evenly with pepper.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up