Lamb Chops With Lemony Bulgur

Place chops in a zip-top bag. Whisk together vinegar, 2 teaspoons oil, and mint. Pour over lamb, seal bag, and rub marinade around. Chill 20 minutes.

Step 2

In a 2-quart saucepan with a lid, bring the broth to a boil. Add bulgur, carrot, and salt, simmer 7 minutes. Remove from heat and let stand, covered, 10 minutes. Chop parsley and mix with lemon juice and remaining oil. Stir the parsley mixture into bulgur, fluff with a fork. Set aside.