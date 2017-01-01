- Calories per serving 330
- Fat per serving 13g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 22g
- Carbohydrate per serving 34g
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Cholesterol per serving 50mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 250mg
- Calcium per serving 64mg
Lamb Chops With Lemony Bulgur
Photo: Howard Lee Puckett; Styling: Mindi Shapiro-Levine
Flavorful lamb chops make an easy, quick weeknight dinner. They cook quickly, so let everyone know dinner's almost ready.
How to Make It
Step 1
Place chops in a zip-top bag. Whisk together vinegar, 2 teaspoons oil, and mint. Pour over lamb, seal bag, and rub marinade around. Chill 20 minutes.
Step 2
In a 2-quart saucepan with a lid, bring the broth to a boil. Add bulgur, carrot, and salt, simmer 7 minutes. Remove from heat and let stand, covered, 10 minutes. Chop parsley and mix with lemon juice and remaining oil. Stir the parsley mixture into bulgur, fluff with a fork. Set aside.
Step 3
Heat a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add lamb to pan, discarding marinade. Cook 2–3 minutes per side. Sprinkle lamb evenly with pepper.