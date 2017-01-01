- Calories per serving 218
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 40g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 5mg
- Sodium per serving 313mg
- Calcium per serving 42mg
Toasted Quinoa With Chiles and Corn
Photo: Howard Lee Puckett; Styling: Mindi Shapiro-Levine
Prep: 8 minutes; Cook: 23 minutes.
How to Make It
Step 1
Add the quinoa to a 2-quart saucepan with a tight-fitting lid, and place the pan over high heat. Swirl the quinoa in the pan to toast it evenly. When the grains are fragrant and crackle, remove from heat. Add cumin, salt, and cocoa, then slowly add the broth (be careful; it might boil over). Put the pan over high heat, then bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, and cook, covered, for 15 minutes or until liquid is absorbed.
Step 2
Stir in the corn and jalapeño peppers; cover and cook for 2 more minutes. Stir in scallions and lime juice. Serve warm.