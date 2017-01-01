Quick Saffron Chicken With Couscous

Photo: Howard Lee Puckett; Styling: Mindi Shapiro-Levine
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
16 Mins
Yield
Makes 5 servings (serving size: 1 cup couscous, about 2 ounces chicken breast)
Robin Asbell
March 2016

Orange zest and a small amount of saffron elevate this quick chicken and couscouse dish.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1/3 cup chopped shallot
  • 3/4 teaspoon paprika, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme
  • 1 teaspoon orange zest
  • 1/8 teaspoon saffron threads
  • 1 (14-ounce) can fat-free, reduced-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 cup frozen shelled edamame
  • 1 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1 cup uncooked couscous
  • 4 ounces chopped bottled roasted red peppers, rinsed
  • 3/4 pound chicken breast

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 275
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 22g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 34g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 38mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 331mg
  • Calcium per serving 38mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a 4-quart pot with a tight-fitting lid, heat olive oil. Saute shallot, 1/2 teaspoon paprika, thyme, and orange zest over medium-high heat, 3 minutes, until shallot softens.

Step 2

Combine saffron and broth in a bowl; stir until saffron dissolves.

Step 3

Add edamame, stock, and 3/4 teaspoon salt to pot, cover, and bring to a boil. As soon as mixture boils, add couscous, stir, and cover tightly for 5 minutes. Uncover, add the peppers, and fluff the mixture with a fork.

Step 4

Heat a grill pan over medium-high heat. Sprinkle chicken with remaining 1/4 teaspoon paprika and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Add chicken to pan; cook 3 minutes on each side or until done. Remove chicken from pan; place on cutting board. Let sit 2 minutes. Cut chicken diagonally across grain. Serve over couscous.

