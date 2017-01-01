- Calories per serving 275
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 22g
- Carbohydrate per serving 34g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 38mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 331mg
- Calcium per serving 38mg
Quick Saffron Chicken With Couscous
Orange zest and a small amount of saffron elevate this quick chicken and couscouse dish.
How to Make It
In a 4-quart pot with a tight-fitting lid, heat olive oil. Saute shallot, 1/2 teaspoon paprika, thyme, and orange zest over medium-high heat, 3 minutes, until shallot softens.
Combine saffron and broth in a bowl; stir until saffron dissolves.
Add edamame, stock, and 3/4 teaspoon salt to pot, cover, and bring to a boil. As soon as mixture boils, add couscous, stir, and cover tightly for 5 minutes. Uncover, add the peppers, and fluff the mixture with a fork.
Heat a grill pan over medium-high heat. Sprinkle chicken with remaining 1/4 teaspoon paprika and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Add chicken to pan; cook 3 minutes on each side or until done. Remove chicken from pan; place on cutting board. Let sit 2 minutes. Cut chicken diagonally across grain. Serve over couscous.