Quick Saffron Chicken With Couscous

How to Make It

Step 1 In a 4-quart pot with a tight-fitting lid, heat olive oil. Saute shallot, 1/2 teaspoon paprika, thyme, and orange zest over medium-high heat, 3 minutes, until shallot softens.

Step 2 Combine saffron and broth in a bowl; stir until saffron dissolves.

Step 3 Add edamame, stock, and 3/4 teaspoon salt to pot, cover, and bring to a boil. As soon as mixture boils, add couscous, stir, and cover tightly for 5 minutes. Uncover, add the peppers, and fluff the mixture with a fork.