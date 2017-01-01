- Calories per serving 259
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 40g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 16mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 229mg
- Calcium per serving 164mg
Orange-Chocolate Mousse Pie
Photo: Howard Lee Puckett; Styling: Mindi Shapiro-Levine
Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 10 minutes, plus 3–4 hours in the refrigerator.
How to Make It
Step 1
Finely grind crackers in food processor. Remove to bowl. Add butter; mix well.
Step 2
Coat 9-inch springform pan with cooking spray; press crumbs into bottom. Bake at 350º for 10 minutes. Remove and cool.
Step 3
Combine orange zest, juice, and liqueur in microwave-safe dish. Add gelatin; set aside, 10 minutes. Microwave on HIGH, 20 seconds.
Step 4
Combine mixture and next 5 ingredients in bowl. Beat till smooth. Add 3 cups whipped topping; beat until color is uniform. Pour mixture into crust, cover; chill 3–4 hours. Serve with whipped topping and orange zest, if desired.