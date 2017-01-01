Orange-Chocolate Mousse Pie

Photo: Howard Lee Puckett; Styling: Mindi Shapiro-Levine
Yield
Makes 12 servings (serving size: 1/12 of the pie)
Terry Conlan
March 2016

Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 10 minutes, plus 3–4 hours in the refrigerator.

Ingredients

  • 7 chocolate graham crackers
  • 4 teaspoons light butter, melted
  • Cooking spray
  • 3 teaspoons orange zest
  • 2 tablespoons fresh orange juice (about 1 orange)
  • 2 tablespoons Grand Marnier
  • 1 envelope unflavored gelatin
  • 1 (8-ounce) block fat-free cream cheese, softened
  • 1 (8-ounce) block 1/3-less-fat cream cheese, softened
  • 1 (14-ounce) can fat-free sweetened condensed milk
  • 3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa
  • 1/3 cup semisweet chocolate, melted
  • 3 cups frozen fat-free whipped topping, thawed, plus additional for garnish
  • Orange zest for garnish

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 259
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 40g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 16mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 229mg
  • Calcium per serving 164mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Finely grind crackers in food processor. Remove to bowl. Add butter; mix well.

Step 2

Coat 9-inch springform pan with cooking spray; press crumbs into bottom. Bake at 350º for 10 minutes. Remove and cool.

Step 3

Combine orange zest, juice, and liqueur in microwave-safe dish. Add gelatin; set aside, 10 minutes. Microwave on HIGH, 20 seconds.

Step 4

Combine mixture and next 5 ingredients in bowl. Beat till smooth. Add 3 cups whipped topping; beat until color is uniform. Pour mixture into crust, cover; chill 3–4 hours. Serve with whipped topping and orange zest, if desired.

