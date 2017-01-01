- Calories per serving 267
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 51g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 12mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 83mg
- Calcium per serving 138mg
Ginger-Infused Japanese Rice Pudding
This heavenly rice pudding recipe is a must-serve on cool days or afternoons when you simply must have a special treat.
How to Make It
Syrup: In a medium saucepan, combine water and sugars. Cook over medium heat until boiling. Turn heat to low, stir, and simmer about 30 minutes. Stir occasionally.
Pudding: Place grated ginger in cheesecloth; tie with string. Combine milk, soy milk, and ginger tea bag in a large saucepan. Simmer over low heat for 15–20 minutes. Occasionally skim top. Remove ginger bag.
Stir in rice and syrup. Cook on high until mixture boils. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, uncovered, stirring often, until pudding thickens and rice is tender, about 45 minutes. Add heavy cream.
Spoon pudding into each of 10 cups, topping each with a strawberry slice and the ginger, if desired.