Ginger-Infused Japanese Rice Pudding

Step 1 Syrup: In a medium saucepan, combine water and sugars. Cook over medium heat until boiling. Turn heat to low, stir, and simmer about 30 minutes. Stir occasionally.

Step 2 Pudding: Place grated ginger in cheesecloth; tie with string. Combine milk, soy milk, and ginger tea bag in a large saucepan. Simmer over low heat for 15–20 minutes. Occasionally skim top. Remove ginger bag.

Step 3 Stir in rice and syrup. Cook on high until mixture boils. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, uncovered, stirring often, until pudding thickens and rice is tender, about 45 minutes. Add heavy cream.