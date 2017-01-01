Exotic Fruit Pavlova

Photo: Howard Lee Puckett; Styling: Mindi Shapiro-Levine
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 1 pavlova)
Keegan Gerhard
March 2016

Prep: 10 minutes; Cook: 30 minutes, plus freeze time.

Ingredients

  • Tropical Granita:
  • 1 vanilla bean, split lengthwise
  • 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 1/2 cup pineapple juice, divided
  • 1/2 cup orange juice
  • 2 tablespoons passion fruit juice
  • French Meringue:
  • 3 egg whites
  • 6 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 5 tablespoons sifted powdered sugar, divided
  • Sauce:
  • 2 tablespoons passion fruit juice
  • 2 cubed, peeled ripe mangoes
  • 1 tablespoon sugar (optional)
  • 1 thinly sliced, peeled mango

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 178
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 44g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 31mg
  • Calcium per serving 17mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Granita: Scrape vanilla bean seeds into bowl. Add sugar; mash with fork.

Step 2

In a small saucepan, warm 1/4 cup pineapple juice and sugar mixture until sugar is melted. Cool.

Step 3

Combine mixture with remaining juices; freeze overnight in shallow pan. Remove from freezer 5–10 minutes before serving. Rake with fork to serve.

Step 4

Meringues: In a medium bowl, whip egg whites, gradually adding 6 tablespoons sugar; beat until stiff peaks form. Fold in 3 tablespoons powdered sugar with spatula.

Step 5

On a parchment-lined baking sheet, spoon meringue into 6 mounds; sprinkle with remaining powdered sugar.

Step 6

Bake at 250º until crust forms but center is soft, about 25 minutes.

Step 7

Cool, transfer to an airtight container, and place in the freezer until ready to use, up to 3 weeks.

Step 8

Sauce: Combine the passion fruit juice and cubed mango with sugar (if needed) in a blender; add water if mixture is too thick. Place a pool of sauce onto each of 6 dessert plates. Place meringue on top of sauce. Drape mango slices on the plate, and add a small scoop of granita. Serve immediately.

