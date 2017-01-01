Greek Salad With Pomegranate Cooler

Total Time
15 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 2 cups salad, 1 tablespoon of cheese, 1 egg, 2 baguette slices, and 8 ounces cooler)
Kathryn Conrad
March 2016

This one-stop recipe serves up a tasty salad with a refreshing drink on the side. Enjoy both this afternoon.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 5 chopped pitted kalamata olives
  • 1 teaspoon capers, drained and chopped
  • 1 teaspoon chopped fresh oregano or 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 4 cups torn romaine lettuce
  • 1 3/4 cups green bell pepper, cut into 1/4-inch strips
  • 1 medium cucumber peeled, halved lengthwise, and thinly sliced (about 1 1/2 cups)
  • 1 cup thinly sliced red onion
  • 2 plum tomatoes, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced (1 cup)
  • 1 (15.5-ounce) can chickpeas (garbanzo beans), drained and rinsed
  • 2 ounces crumbled feta cheese
  • 4 hard-cooked eggs, quartered
  • 8 (1/2-ounce) slices French bread baguette, toasted
  • Pomegranate Cooler:
  • 2 cups pomegranate juice
  • 2 cups sparkling water, chilled
  • 4 orange slices

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 412
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 18g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 59g
  • Fiber per serving 9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 220mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 544mg
  • Calcium per serving 190mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine the first 7 ingredients (through salt) in a small bowl; add olive oil, whisking until combined. Set dressing aside.

Step 2

Place the lettuce and next 5 ingredients (through chickpeas) in a large bowl; drizzle the salad with dressing and toss. Top with cheese and 4 egg wedges. Serve the salad with toasted baguette slices.

Step 3

To make Pomegranate Cooler: Combine juice and sparkling water in a pitcher. Serve drinks over crushed ice and garnish with orange slices.

