- Calories per serving 412
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 18g
- Carbohydrate per serving 59g
- Fiber per serving 9g
- Cholesterol per serving 220mg
- Iron per serving 5mg
- Sodium per serving 544mg
- Calcium per serving 190mg
Greek Salad With Pomegranate Cooler
This one-stop recipe serves up a tasty salad with a refreshing drink on the side. Enjoy both this afternoon.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine the first 7 ingredients (through salt) in a small bowl; add olive oil, whisking until combined. Set dressing aside.
Step 2
Place the lettuce and next 5 ingredients (through chickpeas) in a large bowl; drizzle the salad with dressing and toss. Top with cheese and 4 egg wedges. Serve the salad with toasted baguette slices.
Step 3
To make Pomegranate Cooler: Combine juice and sparkling water in a pitcher. Serve drinks over crushed ice and garnish with orange slices.