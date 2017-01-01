- Calories per serving 259
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 26g
- Carbohydrate per serving 26g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 63mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 193mg
- Calcium per serving 98mg
Fennel-Pomegranate Salad With Grilled Chicken
This colorful, nutrient-packed salad features grilled chicken breasts served wtih a mixture of fennel, fresh orange sections, pomegranate seeds and almonds.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine olive oil, orange juice, 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a medium bowl; add fennel. Toss to combine; cover and chill 1 hour.
Step 2
In the meantime, heat grill or grill pan to medium-high. Season chicken with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper, place on grill and cook for about 4–5 minutes on each side, or until cooked through. Set aside and keep warm.
Step 3
Add orange sections and pomegranate seeds to fennel mixture; toss gently to combine. Top with almonds and mint. Serve salad with chicken breasts.