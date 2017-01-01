Orecchiette With Chickpeas and Broccoli Rabe

Photo: Christopher Testani; Styling: Alma Melendez
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
7 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 3/4 cups)
Kathryn Conrad
March 2016

Monounsaturated fats found in chickpeas and olive oil make this dish heart-healthy. Choose whole-grain pasta for extra fiber.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 (15 1/2-ounce) can chickpeas (garbanzo beans), drained
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 8 ounces broccoli rabe (rapini), chopped into 1-inch pieces
  • 3 cups fat-free reduced-sodium chicken broth
  • 4 cups hot, cooked orecchiette (a little ear-shaped pasta), 8 ounces dry
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 cup (1 ounce) grated fresh Parmesan cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 456
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 21g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 67g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 4mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 327mg
  • Calcium per serving 137mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat; add chickpeas and sauté 2 minutes or until they're just beginning to brown. Add garlic and crushed red pepper and sauté 30 seconds.

Step 2

Add broccoli rabe and chicken broth to pan; bring to a simmer and cook 3 minutes or until broccoli rabe is crisp-tender.

Step 3

Stir in hot pasta and salt; cook 2 minutes or until heated throughout.

Step 4

Divide among 4 shallow bowls, and top each with Parmesan cheese.

