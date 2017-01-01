Mediterranean Breakfast Couscous

Photo: Antonis Achilleos
5 Mins
3 Mins
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 cup couscous, 1 teaspoon butter, 1/2 teaspoon sugar)
Kathryn Conrad
March 2016

Couscous goes from the dinner table to the breakfast bar with this easy Mediterranean recipe. Cinnamon, apricots and currants make it morning friendly.

  • 3 cups 1% low-fat milk
  • 1 (2-inch) cinnamon stick
  • 1 cup uncooked whole-wheat couscous
  • 1/2 cup chopped dried apricots
  • 1/4 cup dried currants
  • 6 teaspoons dark brown sugar, divided
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 4 teaspoons butter, melted and divided

  • Calories per serving 306
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 11g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 55g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 19mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 156mg
  • Calcium per serving 251mg

Combine milk and cinnamon stick in a large saucepan over medium-high heat; heat 3 minutes or until small bubbles form around inner edge of pot (about 180°). Do not boil.

Remove from heat; stir in couscous, apricots, currants, 4 teaspoons brown sugar, and salt. Cover the mixture, and let it stand 15 minutes. Remove and discard cinnamon stick. Divide couscous among each of 4 bowls, and top each with 1 teaspoon melted butter and 1/2 teaspoon brown sugar. Serve immediately.

