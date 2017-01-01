Strawberry-Studded Mango Sorbet

Combine 2 tablespoons sugar with 1 pint chopped strawberries in a bowl; toss well, and refrigerate until ready to use. In a small saucepan, combine 1 cup water and 1/2 cup sugar. Bring to a boil, and cook 1 minute. Remove from heat, and cool 30 minutes. Transfer to a bowl, and chill in refrigerator for 2 hours.

Step 2

Place 2 chopped peeled mangoes in a food processor, and puree. Transfer to a bowl, and stir in the sugar-water mixture and 1/3 cup fresh lemon juice. Transfer the mixture to the freezer can of an ice cream maker, and freeze according manufacturer's instructions (about 25 minutes). Drain the berries, and add them to the mango mixture during the last 5 minutes of freezing.