- Calories per serving 144
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 37g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 16mg
Strawberry-Studded Mango Sorbet
Perk up your summertime gathering with this delicious Strawberry-Studded Mango Sorbet dessert recipe. Garnish with strawberries before serving, if desired.
How to Make It
Combine 2 tablespoons sugar with 1 pint chopped strawberries in a bowl; toss well, and refrigerate until ready to use. In a small saucepan, combine 1 cup water and 1/2 cup sugar. Bring to a boil, and cook 1 minute. Remove from heat, and cool 30 minutes. Transfer to a bowl, and chill in refrigerator for 2 hours.
Place 2 chopped peeled mangoes in a food processor, and puree. Transfer to a bowl, and stir in the sugar-water mixture and 1/3 cup fresh lemon juice. Transfer the mixture to the freezer can of an ice cream maker, and freeze according manufacturer's instructions (about 25 minutes). Drain the berries, and add them to the mango mixture during the last 5 minutes of freezing.
Serve sorbet immediately, or transfer to a container and freeze to harden. Garnish with strawberries before serving, if desired.