- Calories per serving 194
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 35g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 20mg
- Calcium per serving 16mg
Pina Colada With Toasted Coconut Rim
This pina colada is a tropical mixed drink that will remind you of sandy beaches and sunsets. Don't forget to toast the coconut for garnishing the rim of the glass.
How to Make It
Place 2 tablespoons flaked sweetened coconut in a small nonstick skillet over medium heat. Cook, shaking the pan often, about 4-5 minutes or until coconut lightly browns. Transfer to a bowl, and cool. Combine 1 1/2 cups cubed fresh pineapple, 1 cup pineapple juice, 3/4 cup light coconut milk (don't rinse measuring cup--see why below), 1/3 cup sugar, 1/4 cup light rum, and 8 ice cubes in a blender. Process until thick and smooth.
Dip a pastry brush or folded paper towel into the residual coconut milk in the measuring cup, and brush the inside and outside rims of 4 tall glasses. Dip the rim of each glass in the coconut to coat. Divide the piña colada among the 4 glasses. Garnish with pineapple, if desired.