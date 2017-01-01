Peach-Raspberry Tequila Sunrise

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Denise Canter
Total Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Marge Perry
March 2016

Make this vibrant and beautiful twist on a tequila sunrise, using peaches and raspberries. If you can't get your hands on fresh fruit, frozen will do just fine.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups frozen raspberries
  • 1/4 cup orange juice
  • water
  • sugar
  • fresh lime juice
  • tequila
  • 1 1/2 cups sliced peeled peaches (frozen are OK)
  • 1/4 cup peach nectar
  • ice cubes

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 147
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 28g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.5mg
  • Sodium per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 12mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Process 1 1/2 cups frozen raspberries, 1/4 cup orange juice, and 1/4 cup water in blender until smooth. Using a spatula, press mixture through a sieve over a bowl; discard seeds. Rinse blender, and pour the berry mixture back into it. Add 2 tablespoons sugar, 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice, 1 ounce tequila, and 4 ice cubes; process until smooth. (Simply omit tequila for a nonalcoholic version.) Transfer to a bowl, cover, and refrigerate.

Step 2

Rinse the blender, and add 1 tablespoon water, 2 tablespoons sugar, 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice, 1 ounce tequila, 1 1/2 cups sliced peeled peaches (frozen are OK), 1/4 cup peach nectar, and 3 ice cubes; process until smooth. Pour the mixture into 4 tall glasses. Gently pour the raspberry mixture onto the peach mixture to create a second layer. Garnish with additional berries and peach slices, if desired. Serve with stirrers.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up