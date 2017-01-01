Black and White Chocolate Chip Cookies

Randy Mayor; Leigh Ann Ross
Yield
40 cookies (serving size: 1 cookie)
Peggy Fegler, Gering, Nebraska
March 2016

Kahlúa makes a subtle, yet delicious appearance in this chocolate chip cookie recipe. No liqueur? Simply substitute strong freshly brewed coffee.

Your guests will love these cocktail-inspired cookies spiked with Kahlúa and loaded with semisweet and white chocolate morsels. Finely chopped pecans add a tasty crunch and heart-healthy fats, while egg substitute and a minimum amount of butter keep these cookies low in saturated fat and cholesterol.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups cake flour (about 8 ounces)
  • 3/4 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 3/4 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 3 tablespoons butter, softened
  • 3 tablespoons vegetable shortening
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 2 tablespoons egg substitute
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons Kahlúa (coffee-flavored liqueur)
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 6 tablespoons semisweet chocolate minichips
  • 1/3 cup premium white chocolate chips
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons finely chopped pecans, toasted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 87
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 31%
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Protein per serving 0.8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 14.3g
  • Fiber per serving 0.3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 2mg
  • Iron per serving 0.7mg
  • Sodium per serving 35mg
  • Calcium per serving 11mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flour, baking powder, and 1/4 teaspoon salt; stir with a whisk.

Step 3

Combine sugars, butter, and shortening in a large bowl; beat with a mixer at medium speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Combine 1/4 cup water, egg substitute, Kahlúa, and vanilla in a small bowl. Add Kahlúa mixture to sugar mixture; beat 2 minutes or until well blended. Gradually add flour mixture; beat at low speed just until combined. Fold in chocolate chips, white chocolate chips, and pecans. Drop by level tablespoonfuls 2 inches apart onto ungreased baking sheets. Bake, 1 sheet at a time, at 350° for 14 minutes or just until set and beginning to brown around edges and on bottoms. Remove from oven; cool on pan 1 minute. Remove from pan; cool completely on wire racks.

Step 4

Note: You can freeze completely cooled cookies for up to a month in a zip-top plastic bag.

