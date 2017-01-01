Lightened Waldorf Salad

Yield
6 servings (serving size: 1/2 cup)
M. Georgene Laffey, Pinehurst, North Carolina
March 2016

Coat raisins, chopped celery, chopped apples, and chopped toasted walnuts with a mixture of fat-free mayonnaise and fat-free apple yogurt for a lightened version of traditional Waldorf salad.

This "light" version of the waldorf salad cuts out back on fat with fat-free mayonnaise and fat-free yogurt. The yogurt gives the dish a little bit of flavor in addition to the apples and celery.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup raisins
  • 1/2 cup apple juice
  • 1 cup finely chopped celery
  • 1 cup chopped Granny Smith apple
  • 1/4 cup coarsely chopped walnuts, toasted
  • 2 tablespoons fat-free mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons fat-free apple-flavored yogurt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 93
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 31%
  • Fat per serving 3.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 16.1g
  • Fiber per serving 1.6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 1mg
  • Iron per serving 0.5mg
  • Sodium per serving 60mg
  • Calcium per serving 25mg

How to Make It

Combine raisins and apple juice in a microwave-safe bowl; microwave at HIGH for 30 seconds. Let stand 2 minutes; drain. Combine raisins, celery, apple, and walnuts in a medium bowl. Stir in mayonnaise and yogurt.

