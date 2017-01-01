Autumn Cranberry Beef Stew

Randy Mayor; Leigh Ann Ross
Yield
10 servings (serving size: about 3/4 cup stew and 3/4 cup noodles)
Christina Wilson, Lansdowne, Pennsylvania
March 2016

Nothing says cool-weather comfort food like a steaming bowl of fork-tender beef and mushroom stew. This unique version has nearly half the sodium of the original and includes the bold undertones of Guinness beer and the tangy zing of antioxidant-rich cranberries. Serve this slow-cooked dish over whole-wheat noodles for more fiber.

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 (3-pound) boneless chuck roast, trimmed and cut into 2-inch cubes
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • 1 cup fat-free, less-sodium beef broth
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 (12-ounce) Guinness Stout
  • 1 (10-ounce) package frozen pearl onions, thawed
  • 1 (8-ounce) package button mushrooms, quartered
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 cup whole-berry cranberry sauce
  • 8 cups cooked egg noodles (about 1 pound)
  • Chopped fresh thyme (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 479
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 27%
  • Fat per serving 14.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
  • Protein per serving 39.5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 43.7g
  • Fiber per serving 2.6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 138mg
  • Iron per serving 6.3mg
  • Sodium per serving 239mg
  • Calcium per serving 35mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine first 3 ingredients in a small bowl; sprinkle over beef. Heat a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add beef to pan; cook 6 minutes, turning to brown on all sides. Add chopped onion, broth, bay leaves, and stout; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 2 hours or until beef is tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in pearl onions and mushrooms; cook, covered, 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Step 2

Combine 1/4 cup water and flour in a small bowl. Add flour mixture and cranberry sauce to pan. Cook 5 minutes. Discard bay leaves. Serve with noodles. Garnish with fresh thyme, if desired.

