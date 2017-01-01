- Calories per serving 479
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 27%
- Fat per serving 14.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
- Protein per serving 39.5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 43.7g
- Fiber per serving 2.6g
- Cholesterol per serving 138mg
- Iron per serving 6.3mg
- Sodium per serving 239mg
- Calcium per serving 35mg
Autumn Cranberry Beef Stew
Nothing says cool-weather comfort food like a steaming bowl of fork-tender beef and mushroom stew. This unique version has nearly half the sodium of the original and includes the bold undertones of Guinness beer and the tangy zing of antioxidant-rich cranberries. Serve this slow-cooked dish over whole-wheat noodles for more fiber.
How to Make It
Combine first 3 ingredients in a small bowl; sprinkle over beef. Heat a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add beef to pan; cook 6 minutes, turning to brown on all sides. Add chopped onion, broth, bay leaves, and stout; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 2 hours or until beef is tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in pearl onions and mushrooms; cook, covered, 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Combine 1/4 cup water and flour in a small bowl. Add flour mixture and cranberry sauce to pan. Cook 5 minutes. Discard bay leaves. Serve with noodles. Garnish with fresh thyme, if desired.