- Calories per serving 260
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Protein per serving 7.1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 38.4g
- Fiber per serving 0.5g
- Cholesterol per serving 55mg
- Iron per serving 0.8mg
- Sodium per serving 317mg
- Calcium per serving 104mg
Tiramisu
Tiramisu is a great dessert to serve at dinner parties. Your guests will love the light and creamy taste of this 5-star dish, as well as the espresso drizzle on top.
A shortcut to classic tiramisu, this decadent treat needs only a third of the chilling time. The unsweetened cocoa and bittersweet chocolate are full of heart-healthy antioxidants.
How to Make It
To prepare espresso drizzle, combine first 3 ingredients in a small saucepan over medium-high heat; bring to a boil. Cook 1 minute, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat; stir in 2 tablespoons liqueur. Cool completely.
To prepare filling, combine cheeses in a large bowl, and beat with a mixer at medium speed until smooth. Add 1/3 cup granulated sugar, brown sugar, and 2 tablespoons liqueur; beat at medium speed until well blended.
Split ladyfingers in half lengthwise. Arrange 24 ladyfinger halves, cut sides up, in the bottom of an 8-inch square baking dish. Drizzle half of espresso drizzle over ladyfinger halves. Spread half of filling over ladyfinger halves, and repeat procedure with remaining ladyfinger halves, espresso drizzle, and filling. Combine 1 1/2 teaspoons cocoa and chocolate; sprinkle evenly over top of filling. Cover and chill for 2 hours.
Note: Place toothpicks in the center and in each corner of the dish to prevent the plastic wrap from sticking to the tiramisu as it chills.