Peaches With Berry Sauce

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Denise Canter
Prep Time
15 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1/2 peach, 1/2 cup ice cream, 3 tablespoons berry sauce)
Gretchen Roberts
March 2016

Fresh fruit, picked at the peak of the season, is the best dessert. Make these peaches even sweeter with a scoop of ice cream and a drizzle of berry sauce.

Liven up your vanilla ice cream with an antioxidant-rich berry sauce. Instead of hot fudge or whipped cream, this berry sauce is healthy and sweet without all the calories.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup fresh berries (blackberries, raspberries, strawberries, or a combination)
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon Grand Marnier (optional)
  • 2 peaches, pitted and sliced
  • 2 cups vanilla low-fat ice cream

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 189
  • Fat per serving 2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 39g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 5mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 46mg
  • Calcium per serving 116mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine the berries, honey, lemon juice, and Grand Marnier (if using) in a blender. Puree until smooth. Strain through a fine sieve into bowl; discard seeds and set aside.

Step 2

Place 4 peach slices in each of 4 dessert bowls, and add 1/2 cup ice cream to each; drizzle with berry sauce.

