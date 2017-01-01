- Calories per serving 29
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 7g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 95mg
- Calcium per serving 5mg
Fresh Corn Salsa
Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Denise Canter
This easy, fat-free summer salsa is great for serving with chips or on top of grilled chicken or fish.
How to Make It
Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl, and mix together. Cover and let stand about 15 minutes to allow flavors to develop.