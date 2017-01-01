Fresh Corn Salsa

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Denise Canter
Prep Time
10 Mins
Total Time
15 Mins
Yield
Makes 6 servings (Serving size: 1/3 cup salsa)
Gretchen Roberts
March 2016

This easy, fat-free summer salsa is great for serving with chips or on top of grilled chicken or fish.

This low-calorie salsa goes great with any plain dish—grilled chicken, crab cakes—or regular tortilla chips.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup cooked corn kernels (about 2 ears)
  • 1 medium tomato, seeded and diced
  • 1 jalapeño, finely chopped (include seeds for more heat)
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 29
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 7g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 95mg
  • Calcium per serving 5mg

How to Make It

Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl, and mix together. Cover and let stand about 15 minutes to allow flavors to develop.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up