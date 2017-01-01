- Calories per serving 169
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 27g
- Carbohydrate per serving 6g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 73mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 287mg
- Calcium per serving 30mg
Grilled Chicken With Sweet-and-Sour Cucumber-Radish Salad
Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Denise Canter
This radish side salad is a must-make for your next grilling night in. Slicing the veggies thinly helps the flavor of the dressing to soak into every bite.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine the cucumber, radish, and red onion in a medium bowl. Whisk together the next 4 ingredients (through salt) in small bowl until sugar is dissolved; pour over vegetables, and toss gently. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
Step 2
Prepare grill. Lightly spray the grill rack with cooking spray.
Step 3
Sprinkle salt and pepper on chicken, and pat into flesh. Grill chicken, covered, over medium-high heat for 4 minutes on each side or until internal temperature is at least 165°. Serve chicken with a side of the cucumber salad.