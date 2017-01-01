Spicy-Sweet Slaw

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Denise Canter
Prep Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

Colorful, flavorful and healthy, this Spicy-Sweet Slaw recipe is a great side dish for summer barbeques or alongside weeknight meals.

This low-calorie, low-fat slaw is a crisp summer dish without the fat from traditional cole slaw. Use olive oil instead of canola oil for health monounsaturated fat.

Ingredients

  • Slaw:
  • 4 cups packaged cabbage-and-carrot coleslaw
  • 1 1/4 cups red bell pepper, cut into 2-inch strips (1 pepper)
  • 1/2 cup diagonally cut scallions
  • 1 cup halved grape or cherry tomatoes
  • Vinaigrette:
  • 2 tablespoons prepared horseradish
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 tablespoon cider vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 59
  • Fat per serving 2.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 9g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 217mg
  • Calcium per serving 32mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a large bowl, toss the cabbage-and-carrot coleslaw, red bell pepper, scallions, and grape tomatoes together. Set aside.

Step 2

Combine the horseradish and next four ingredients (through salt) in a small jar and shake until blended. Remove the lid and add the canola oil. Shake again. Or whisk the ingredients together in a small bowl.

Step 3

Pour dressing over the salad and toss to coat vegetables. Serve immediately, or refrigerate until ready to serve.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up