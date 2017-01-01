Easy Gazpacho

How to Make It

Step 1 Cube 2 ounces (2 cups) day-old whole-grain bread, and set aside (the more dried out it is, the better). Chop and seed 1 pound ripe yellow or orange tomatoes and 1 yellow or orange bell pepper. Peel, seed, and dice 1 cucumber. Dice 1/4 of a red onion.

Step 2 Combine tomatoes, bell pepper, cucumber, and onion in a large bowl. Add 1 tablespoon white or regular balsamic vinegar, 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil, 1/4 teaspoon chipotle chile powder, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, and stir.

Step 3 Place 3/4 of the gazpacho mixture into a blender. Add the bread and 1 cup low-sodium tomato juice. Blend until soupy but not entirely smooth. Pour blended mixture back into the bowl with the remaining unblended vegetables.