- Calories per serving 107
- Fat per serving 2g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 20g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 395mg
- Calcium per serving 47mg
Easy Gazpacho
This easy version of the classic chilled Spanish soup takes only 20 minutes to make and is great for a first course or a light lunch.
How to Make It
Cube 2 ounces (2 cups) day-old whole-grain bread, and set aside (the more dried out it is, the better). Chop and seed 1 pound ripe yellow or orange tomatoes and 1 yellow or orange bell pepper. Peel, seed, and dice 1 cucumber. Dice 1/4 of a red onion.
Combine tomatoes, bell pepper, cucumber, and onion in a large bowl. Add 1 tablespoon white or regular balsamic vinegar, 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil, 1/4 teaspoon chipotle chile powder, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, and stir.
Place 3/4 of the gazpacho mixture into a blender. Add the bread and 1 cup low-sodium tomato juice. Blend until soupy but not entirely smooth. Pour blended mixture back into the bowl with the remaining unblended vegetables.
Chill at least 1 hour. Garnish gazpacho with 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro, and serve.