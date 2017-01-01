- Calories per serving 428
- Fat per serving 13g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 40g
- Carbohydrate per serving 37g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 98mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 1100mg
- Calcium per serving 140mg
Fish Shack Sandwiches
Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Denise Canter
These healthy fish sandwiches feature grilled haddock served on Kaiser rolls topped with a creamy dill dressing.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine mustard, mayonnaise, and dill; set aside.
Step 2
Prepare grill. To prevent the fish from sticking, rub a paper towel moistened with vegetable oil over the grill rack.
Step 3
Blot the fillets on both sides with paper towels. Season with kosher salt and pepper, and brush with olive oil. Arrange fillets on the grill rack, about 6 inches from the heat source; grill 4 minutes over medium-high heat. With a metal spatula, turn the fish; grill 4 more minutes or until it flakes easily when tested with a fork.
Step 4
Spread the insides of the rolls with the dill mixture. Place a fillet inside each one; sprinkle the shredded lettuce on top, and serve.