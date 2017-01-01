Confetti Crab Cakes

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Denise Canter
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
8 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 2 crab cakes)
Toni Lydecker
March 2016

Crab meat is a great source of protein and vitamin B12. It's also low in saturated fat. Choose fat-free mayonnaise to cut back on fat but not on flavor.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1 pound lump crabmeat, drained and shell pieces removed (2 2/3 cups)
  • 1/2 cup unseasoned dry breadcrumbs
  • 1/2 cup chopped scallions
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped red bell pepper
  • 1 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper (optional)
  • 2 tablespoons light mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil or butter
  • Lemon wedges (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 202
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 22g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 13g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 67mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 661mg
  • Calcium per serving 87mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine crabmeat, breadcrumbs, scallions, bell pepper, Old Bay seasoning, and ground red pepper (if using) in a medium bowl. Add mayonnaise and lemon juice; mix with a fork. Form mixture into 8 patties about 3 inches in diameter.

Step 2

Heat oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Fry crab cakes until browned on the bottom (about 4 minutes); turn and cook 4 more minutes, or until browned and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the crab cake reads 155°. Serve with lemon wedges, if desired.

