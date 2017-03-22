Corn Chowder With Crab and Cilantro

How to Make It

Step 1 Cook the bacon over medium heat in a large soup pot. Remove bacon from the pot and place it on a paper towel to drain.

Step 2 Add the onion, celery, and fresh thyme to the soup pot; cook 3–4 minutes until softened.

Step 3 Whisk the milk and flour together; add to the pot. Add the chicken broth and potatoes, and bring the mixture to a boil, stirring frequently. Reduce the heat to low, cover the pot, and simmer until the potatoes are cooked through and the soup is thickened, about 15 minutes.

Step 4 Chop the bacon.