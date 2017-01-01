Roasted Red Pepper, Feta, Oregano, and Black Olive Frittata

Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 1 slice frittata)
Peggy Knickerbocker
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 cup minced onion
  • 4 whole large eggs
  • 2 egg whites
  • 3 ounces sliced roasted red peppers
  • 2 ounces feta
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano leaves
  • 8 pitted black olives, sliced
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat the oven to broil. Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in an ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat; add onion and cook 3 minutes or until the onion becomes translucent.

Step 2

Meanwhile whisk together the eggs, egg whites, salt, and pepper. Pour over the onion mixture and cook just until the eggs begin to set.

Step 3

Scatter roasted red peppers, feta, oregano, and olives evenly over the surface. Place under the broiler 3 minutes or until the mixture rises slightly, becomes bubbly and set.

Step 4

Transfer to a serving plate, cut into 6 pie shaped wedges and serve.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up