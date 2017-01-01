Roasted Red Pepper, Feta, Oregano, and Black Olive Frittata

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to broil. Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in an ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat; add onion and cook 3 minutes or until the onion becomes translucent.

Step 2 Meanwhile whisk together the eggs, egg whites, salt, and pepper. Pour over the onion mixture and cook just until the eggs begin to set.

Step 3 Scatter roasted red peppers, feta, oregano, and olives evenly over the surface. Place under the broiler 3 minutes or until the mixture rises slightly, becomes bubbly and set.