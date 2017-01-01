Zucchini and Rosemary Frittata with Parmesan

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to broil.

Step 2 Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat; add garlic, cook for 1 minute. Do not allow garlic to brown, or it will turn bitter. Add zucchini; cook 5 minutes or until tender, stirring continuously. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 3 Meanwhile, whisk together the eggs, egg whites, and rosemary, and season with salt and pepper. Pour the egg mixture over the zucchini and cook, just until the eggs begin to set, about 3 minutes.