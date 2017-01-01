Field Greens With Gorgonzola and Grapes

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Denise Canter
Yield
(serving size: 1 1/2 cups)
Health.com
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 5 cups gourmet salad greens
  • 2 cups halved seedless red and green grapes
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced onion
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 teaspoons honey
  • 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 ounces Gorgonzola cheese
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt

How to Make It

Combine 5 cups gourmet salad greens with 2 cups halved seedless red and green grapes, 1/2 cup thinly sliced onion, 1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives, and 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme. Whisk 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, 2 teaspoons honey, 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard, and 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil for the dressing. Gently toss greens with dressing and divide among 4 plates. Crumble 2 ounces Gorgonzola cheese on top. Add 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper and 1/4 teaspoon salt; toss well.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up