Creamy Chocolate Pudding

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Denise Canter
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1/3 cup pudding and 1 cookie)
Kathy Kingsley
March 2016

Prep time: 15 minutes. This deceptively decadent cross between a mousse and a pudding is slimmed down with low-fat dairy ingredients. It will keep if covered in the refrigerator up to 5 days.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup milk chocolate chips
  • 4 tablespoons 1% low-fat milk
  • 1 cup 2% low-fat cottage cheese
  • 2 ounces block-style light cream cheese, softened
  • 1/3 cup powdered sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • Chocolate shavings (optional)
  • 4 chocolate wafer cookies (such as Nabisco's Famous Chocolate Wafers)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 251
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 10g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 30g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 20mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 313mg
  • Calcium per serving 118mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine chocolate and milk in small microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on HIGH 1 minute, stirring after 30 seconds. Stir until smooth. Cool slightly.

Step 2

Combine cottage cheese and next 4 ingredients (through vanilla) in food processor and process 2–3 minutes, stopping to scrape down sides once or twice, until very smooth. Add chocolate mixture; process until smooth and blended.

Step 3

Spoon pudding into individual serving dishes. Top with chocolate shavings, if desired, and serve with a wafer.

